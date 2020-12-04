Dani Ceballos has attributed Arsenal’s poor start to the campaign to the Premier League’s volatile nature this season.

Arsenal have lost five of their opening ten league games and have won just once in the league in the last five matches, which has put them in 14th in the Premier League standings at the moment.

The Gunners have looked poor in recent weeks and have been struggling to score, with only ten goals from as many league games in the current campaign.

But Ceballos insisted that the start of the Premier League season has been crazy and teams such as Manchester City and Manchester United have also struggled in the opening months.

He feels the league has been ultra-competitive this term, but is certain that Arsenal will fight back soon and will get some luck going towards their direction at some point in the future.

Ceballos told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: “You just have to look at City, one of the best teams in England, or United. They are not up there.

“And Southampton or Aston Villa, who fought not to be relegated last season, have surprised everyone.

“It is a tremendously competitive league and anyone can beat anyone.

“Although our moment will come and sooner or later, we will get some luck.”

Arsenal could change the narrative around their season this Sunday if they beat league leaders Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.