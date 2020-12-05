Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam has lavished praise on James Tavernier and believes he has shown what a Gers captain should be with his performances.

The 29-year-old full-back has not missed a game for Rangers this season and was again on the scoresheet on Thursday night in their 3-2 win over Standard Liege at Ibrox.

He has remarkable goalscoring statistics for a defender this season and has netted 15 goals and registered ten assists already in 24 appearances for the Glasgow giants.

Adam lauded Tavernier for his performances and believes he has been a leader on and off the pitch for Rangers this season, showing his value as the figurehead of the squad.

He concedes that there have been question marks placed over Tavernier’s defensive ability, but feels he has had incredible output up front for Rangers and he has been one of their best players in recent months.

Adam said on PLZ Soccer: “I have seen him today saying that he wants to beat 17 goals, the highest he had at Rangers and he will definitely beat that.

“He has been one of the best players and he is a leader on and off the pitch.

“He has shown what it is to be a Rangers captain.

“Everybody doubts him, is he good enough defensively? But going forward, he has been phenomenal.

“And those numbers are incredible.”

Tavernier has started every game for Rangers this season and may well do the same when they take on Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday.