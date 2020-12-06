Jim Duffy believes that Scott Brown’s name may have ensured that Celtic boss Neil Lennon has not dropped him from the team.

Celtic are struggling to win games and have now slumped to 13 points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership standings, with another two points dropped on Sunday in a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

Brown has been criticised for the level of his displays, but Lennon has continued to keep faith with the skipper when picking his team.

Former Celtic defender and top flight manager Duffy feels that it could well be Brown’s status at the club which is making sure Lennon still selects him in his starting eleven.

Duffy said after the St Johnstone draw on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard: “There comes a time where you have to be judged on your performance levels rather than being captain or what success you’ve had.

“I don’t think his age is impacting at this moment in time, I think he’s not playing well, like many, many Celtic players.

“He has to be judged on his performance level, so he’s not been getting left out, he’s been being substituted.

“But I think if he was not Scott Brown he may well have been left out of the team for a few weeks.”

Celtic are back in Europa League action later this week when they welcome French side Lille to Celtic Park.

While the Bhoys cannot progress in the tournament, Lennon will be looking to use the opportunity to see his men return to winning ways and boost their confidence.