Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has insisted that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard should remain selfish and find a way to stop Olivier Giroud from leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Giroud has scored five goals in his last two starts at Chelsea and has staked a claim for a regular run in the starting eleven ahead of the busy festive period of fixtures.

The Frenchman is prepared to leave Chelsea in January if he does not play more often and he has interest from Italian giants Inter.

The striker has proven his worth to Chelsea this week and Hasselbaink stressed that his former club cannot afford to lose a player of his quality in the winter transfer window.

Giroud wants to play more ahead of next summer’s European Championship and the Dutchman believes Lampard should communicate with France coach Didier Deschamps and get to know what the striker needs to do to be in the squad.

He insisted that the Chelsea manager should put his selfish interests ahead of everything and find a way to hold on to Giroud.

Hasselbaink said on Premier League TV: “I don’t think Chelsea can afford to let Giroud go.

“Even if he isn’t number one, he can come off the bench and make something different.

“I know he is going to want to leave, but I think Frank has to be very selfish there and say no.

“Maybe he can call Deschamps and have that conversation with him and ask, ‘what does he need to do to be in your team and how much does he need to play?’

“And have that conversation with Giroud and say, ‘okay, you are going to play this amount of matches for sure so that you can go to the European Championship’.

“Frank has to be a little creative to keep him because he is important for the team.”

Giroud has made just one start in the league this season, against Leeds United on Saturday, and is keen to play more.