Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have selected their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome north London rivals Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon in a Premier League fixture.

Jose Mourinho has his side sitting second in the league table, following Chelsea’s win over Leeds United on Saturday, and they can return to top spot by taking all three points against Arsenal.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, winning five of those, and beat Arsenal 2-1 in the last meeting between the two sides, earlier this year.

Spurs have not suffered defeat against Arsenal in any of their last four meetings, winning two and drawing two.

Mourinho picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he goes with Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs, and Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier in the centre.

In midfield, the Tottenham boss selects Pierre-Emilie Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko to dominate, while Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Mourinho wants to make changes during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where options available include Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Davies, Rodon, Winks, Bale, Lucas, Vinicius