Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has insisted that the finish Mason Greenwood produced to score against West Ham on Saturday evening was nothing short of miraculous.

Manchester United extended their club-record run of league wins away from home to nine when they beat West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium.

The Hammers dominated the first half and went into the break 1-0 up, but a brilliant goal from Paul Pogba levelled the score just after the hour mark.

And just a few minutes later Greenwood produced a finish of high standard when he turned West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna and deposited the ball in the bottom corner to give the Red Devils the lead.

It was the teenage striker’s first league goal of the season and Owen insisted that the technique required to produce that level of finish was nothing short of a miracle due to difficulties involved.

The former Red Devil said on Premier League TV: “He is a great finisher, always has been right away through his youth.

“You just watch where he touches the ball. If you said to me that he is going to score in two touches, I’d have never ever believed you.

“The ball is bouncing high, he has got his back to goal; if he just gets hold of it and brings someone into play, it is a miracle.

“How he touches that from that angle, gets it around and the ball has got lots of spin on it.

“You have got to judge the spin, if you have got to hit it when it’s on the rise again and get your knee over it.

“It’s the most technically difficult chance.

“The first touch was immense and the second wasn’t far behind it.”

Marcus Rashford scored the third goal to seal all three points for Manchester United at the London Stadium.