Former England international Michael Owen believes Leeds United would not have had the points they have if they had compromised with their style of football after being promoted to the Premier League.

Leeds went down 3-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after leading through an early goal from Patrick Bamford.

The defeat kept Leeds on 14 points and for the moment they are 13th in the league table, some way away from the relegation zone.

Owen is not reading too much into the loss, but insisted that the only way Leeds will get the best out of themselves if if they continue to play their exciting brand of football.

He feels if Leeds had decided to play more defensively after promotion they would not have had the same haul of points.

The former England striker believes that their way is the only way they will continue to do well in the top tier this season.

Owen said on Premier League TV: “I love watching them, I think they are a really good team and they are getting absolutely the best out of themselves.

“This is the way play and this is the way they are going to get more points.

“If they had come and just put everyone behind the ball – they went up playing a certain way and all of sudden they are in the Premier League and now against great sides, we will all defend – do you think they would have had the points table they have now?

“I certainly don’t think so.

“This is how they get the best out of themselves.

“It is attractive to watch and it suits them.”

Marcelo Bielsa is likely to take a closer look at his side’s performance as for the first time this season Leeds were outrun by a side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.