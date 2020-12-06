Mark Wilson believes that Neil Lennon must now be seriously considering resigning as Celtic manager due to his love for the club.

The pressure on Lennon has been turned up again at Celtic after his side dropped points on Sunday, being held to a 1-1 draw at home by St Johnstone.

With Rangers having beaten Ross County earlier in the day, the result means Celtic are now 13 points adrift of the Scottish Premiership leaders and some fans believe Lennon should depart to allow someone else to try to salvage ten-in-a-row.

Former Celtic defender Wilson insists that Lennon is not a quitter, but thinks given his love for the Bhoys he may now be close to throwing in the towel at the club.

“I think he must be close to it [resigning]”, Wilson said post match on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard.

“Look, everybody knows what he is like and how much Celtic means to him.

“Even him himself would be thinking maybe just this isn’t right, this isn’t happening for me now.

“Now he is not a quitter. We know that through his life, when he was a player, a coach, a manager; he doesn’t quit.

“But because the club means so much to him he must be considering it”, he added.

Lennon saw his Celtic side score twice against AC Milan in the Europa League last week before then seeing the Rossoneri mount a comeback to seal a 4-2 win.

He has another chance to push his players to secure a European victory on Thursday when Lille visit Celtic Park, which would boost confidence around the club.