Mark Wilson has insisted there is no evidence that Celtic can beat Rangers at the moment and if there are no changes at Celtic Park then it could be a long two months for the Bhoys.

Celtic dropped more points in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by St Johnstone at Celtic Park.

Earlier in the day Rangers had thrashed Ross County 4-0 away from home and the gap between the two clubs now stands at 13 points, though Celtic do still have two games in hand.

The two clubs meet each other in January and former Celtic star Wilson believes Rangers are the much better side at present.

He feels if nothing changes then Celtic will be looking at a long two months as they continue to limp along and Rangers run riot.

“Rangers are much better than Celtic. I don’t think there is any evidence at the minute to suggest that Celtic would wipe the floor with Rangers if they were better”, Wilson said on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard.

“As poor as Celtic are just now and not getting results, it’s not that Rangers are even looking likely to slip up or have an off day.

“Put the two of them together, it could turn out a long couple of months for Celtic if something does not change.”

Rangers also boast a superior goal difference to Celtic, having scored a whopping 45 goals and conceded just three.

Celtic have hit the back of the net 35 times and let in 14 goals, a defensive record only two goals better than third placed Hibernian.