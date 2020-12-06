Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Mikel Arteta has picked his Arsenal starting eleven and substitutes to go up against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in an away league clash this afternoon.

The Spaniard is struggling to make the Gunners competitive in the Premier League and his side have lost two and drawn one of their last three league encounters.

Arsenal have fared better in the Europa League and beat Rapid Vienna 4-1 in midweek to sit on 15 points with five wins from five games in their group.

The Gunners have not won away at Tottenham since a 2015 EFL Cup success and their last Premier League victory at their rivals came six years ago, in 2014.

Arteta has Bernd Leno in goal for this afternoon’s game, while in defence he picks Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney as full-backs, and Gabriel and Rob Holding in the centre.

Further up the pitch the Arsenal manager selects Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in midfield, while Bukayo Saka and Willian also play. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will provide a goal threat.

Arteta has options on the bench if he needs to try to influence the game with substitutions, including Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos.

Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Runarsson, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ceballos, Willock, Nketiah