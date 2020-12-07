Former Tottenham Hotspur star Gheorghe Popescu has expressed his strong belief that Jose Mourinho can lead Spurs to the Premier League title.

Mourinho’s men have enjoyed a strong start to the season and are now increasingly being classed as contenders to win the Premier League.

Tottenham are unbeaten in the league since their opening day loss against Everton and beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday, having registered a win and a draw against fellow title hopefuls Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

Mourinho was able to guide teams such as Inter and FC Porto to domestic and European success, and Popescu is confident that the Portuguese will be able to work his magic and lead the north London giants to the Premier League title.

Asked whether he thinks Mourinho can lift a Premier League title with Spurs, Popescu told Inside Futbol: “I have known Jose for many years, we worked together at Barcelona.

“Mourinho won with teams such as Porto, Inter; he can also repeat this with Tottenham.”

Having also played with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola during his stint at La Liga giants Barcelona, Popescu expressed his affection for the Spaniard while acknowledging him to be up their with Mourinho in the conversation for the best manager currently in the Premier League.

“It is difficult to choose [who the best manager in the Premier League is].

“I said about Jose, and I played with Pep at Barcelona.

“I am very fond of them.

“They are very good.”

Spurs will be back in action on Thursday against Belgian side Royal Antwerp in the Europa League and a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would ensure the north London giants top their group.