Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has insisted that the radical changes Mikel Arteta has carried out with the Gunners might not seem apparent but can be felt from inside the club.

Arteta is currently feeling the heat Arsenal following a poor start to the season which was made worse by defeat in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

But the Spaniard retains the support of the Arsenal squad and Ceballos stressed that the manager is the heart and soul of the north London club.

The Spaniard has been at Arsenal since last season and he has been witness to the radical changes Arteta has carried out since he joined the club last year.

He insisted that the changes might not be apparent to someone who is looking from the outside, but can be felt by the people who are inside Arsenal at the moment.

Ceballos told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: “He is the soul of the team and he is lucky that his players trust him 100 per cent.

“Just a year ago he arrived in London and has made radical changes at the club.

“It may not be seen from the outside, but internally and a structural level, it can be perceived.

“In December 2019, the team were almost dead, and we ended up winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.”

Arsenal have now lost six of their eleven Premier League matches and have only scored ten goals, a rate of fewer than a goal a game; they scored 73 under Unai Emery in the 2018/19 season, finishing one point and place outside the top four.