Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass is sure that new boss Tony Pulis will come up with an organised game plan to get the better of Huddersfield in the Championship on Tuesday.

Pulis is looking to quickly drive Sheffield Wednesday up the Championship standings and will be keen for them to bounce back from a 2-1 loss at Norwich City on Saturday.

Windass admits that Pulis is working hard with the players on the training pitch in a bid to produce improved performances and results on the pitch.

And the midfielder is sure that Pulis will have the Owls well organised and with a good plan to try to get the better of Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Windass rates the Terriers and is expecting Sheffield Wednesday to have to cope with a team that press them.

“We just have to keep improving”, Windass told his club’s official site.

“We are trying to do that every day in training and in the games.

“We’ve picked up our performance levels and the mood is good.

“We have another game on Tuesday, Huddersfield are a pressing team with a lot of experience but the manager is so organised and will have a game plan to try and get the win.”

Sheffield Wednesday played out a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield when the two teams last met and have not lost a regular league encounter against the Terriers since 2013.