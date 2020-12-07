Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has lauded Serge Aurier for giving his all to his team every time he takes to the pitch and added the Spurs faithful appreciate the full-back’s dedication.

Aurier has now started Spurs’ last three Premier League games in a row with Jose Mourinho currently giving the Ivorian the nod ahead of Matt Doherty.

Spurs also registered clean sheets on all three occasions, against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, with the full-back earning plaudits for how he has earned back his boss’ trust with solid outings.

And Roberts revealed that Aurier’s new-found levels of consistency have resonated with the Spurs faithful, who are showing their appreciation for the full-back, according to the 61-year-old.

Roberts, who lauded Aurier as immense for the north London giants in the current campaign, highlighted the player’s dedication to give everything for his club every time he puts on the Spurs shirt.

Roberts took to Twitter and wrote: “Just talking to a few of the fans and really all appreciating Serge Aurier.

“He has shown last season during a tough period in his personal life how he always made himself available to play.

“This is a player who gives his all for the club and been immense this season.

“Well done.”

Spurs are back in action on Thursday when they host Royal Antwerp at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Europa League, and it remains to be seen whether Mourinho hands the right-back his second start in Europe.