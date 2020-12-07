Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the fans love the commitment and passion the Toffees show in order to keep clean sheets, and would appreciate it even more if they were inside Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side made a bright start to their campaign, winning each of their first seven games across all competitions, starting with a 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Everton have failed to keep a clean sheet in the league following their season opener against Spurs and have conceded 18 goals since then.

Despite keeping just one clean sheet and having the worst goals conceded tally in the top half of the table, Pickford has insisted that the Toffees are showing their desire to keep their opponents at bay.

The England international claimed that Everton are showing the character and passion to keep clean sheets by making challenges and winning headers, which he feels the fans love.

“We’re showing the Everton fans how much we want to keep a clean sheet“, Pickford told Everton TV.

“That passion, those challenges going in, those headers being won, we know the Everton fans love that.

“If there were 40,000 at Goodison and those challenges are being won, the fans love that stuff.

“We’ve got the ability and we’ve got all the talent to cause problems in the attack.

“But when we’re seeing people putting their bodies on the line to defend, that’s the character we need to show.”

Having kept just one clean sheet in the league so far, Pickford will be hopeful that Everton’s efforts are rewarded soon.