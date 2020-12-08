Kris Commons has insisted that Celtic have to avoid a thumping defeat against Lille at home on Thursday night in order to take some confidence out of the game.

Celtic have nothing to play for in the last game of their Europa League campaign, and are going into the clash on the back of a run of form that has seen them win just two of their last 13 games in all competitions.

The Bhoys did earn a point at Lille earlier in the group stage, but not many are backing them to emulate the result in a game where they have nothing to play for except pride.

However, Commons believes Celtic have something riding on the game as they could get a confidence-boosting result that might help them to get some confidence going through the team again.

But he stressed that they definitely cannot afford another heavy loss and the players must make sure that they play well enough to take some credit out of the game on Thursday night.

Asked if Celtic have anything to play for on Thursday night, Commons said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “Certainly yes; I think they need to come out of the game with a little bit of credit.

“They need to try and build on something that they can take into the next game.

“What they don’t want to do is to take another thumping because if it does [happen], it just adds more pressure – defensively they are not good enough, Neil Lennon is not the right man – all the stuff that floats about on social media.

“Yes, they need to be going into the game confident and try and win the game.

“But at the back of their mind they have got to just say we need to shut up shop, can we keep a clean sheet, can we build on something because this has been a turbulent couple of weeks where we need to find some confidence from somewhere.”

Celtic are likely to consider their home game against Kilmarnock on Sunday more important as they cannot afford to lose any more ground to Rangers in the title race.