Former Celtic attacker Kris Commons has conceded that Rangers might not only end the Bhoys’ ten-in-a-row dream, but also win the treble in the process.

Celtic have won the domestic treble in Scotland for three years running and could make it more if they win last season’s delayed Scottish FA Cup final later this month.

But they cannot add to that run as they are out of the Scottish League Cup for this season, while they are 13 points behind Rangers in the title race at the moment.

Commons feels it has been an unprecedented campaign for Celtic as everything looks lost halfway through the season.

He admitted that the way Rangers have been playing this season he would not be surprised if Steven Gerrard’s side end Celtic’s dream of winning ten-in-a-row by actually winning the domestic treble.

The former Bhoy said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “I don’t think Celtic have ever been out of Europe at the league stage with two games remaining.

“I don’t think they have ever been out of, practically, a league before Santa has even been in and now you are looking at that they are out of the cup.

“I am not joking and this could be a reality: the way Rangers are playing at the minute; they have only conceded three goals all season, they are into the latter stage of the Europa.

“They could stop ten-in-a-row by winning a treble and that six months ago, you would have laughed at it.”

Rangers are now the firm favourites to win the league and the Scottish League Cup this season, and the Gers winning a treble could be a bitter pill for Celtic to swallow.