Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott is of the view that Black Cats boss Lee Johnson recognising his team’s problems and acknowledging that they need help is a positive step forward as they look to get their season back on track and ultimately earn promotion.

Johnson’s first outing as Sunderland boss did not yield the desired result as the Black Cats fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light at the weekend.

The 39-year-old was thrust into action just two hours after he took over the reins at the Wearside giants, but former Black Cat Elliott feels Johnson’s post-match analysis suggested a positive shift in the direction which the club is now going to be led.

Johnson conceded that the Sunderland squad need help at the moment as they lack a bit of pace and power in his view, and Elliott feels the Black Cats boss recognising where his side need immediate improvement is a sign of better days to come.

The 36-year-old added that Johnson must act quickly and get his team’s season back on track with Sunderland now winless in their last five league outings.

Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column: “After one game he has recognised what has been Sunderland’s Achilles heel over the past three or four seasons.

“It was a welcome change from the previous interviews where managers and players spoke of positives that were simply not there on the day.

“The new manager will believe he can improve this squad of players and his track record would suggest he can.

“He will need to do this promptly as, frankly, the team have to start winning games.”

Johnson will be keen on registering his first league win as Sunderland boss when he takes his team to Lincolnshire to take on Lincoln City at the weekend.