Leicester City loan star Rachid Ghezzal has insisted that it is too early to talk about his future at current club Besiktas as he is only focused about giving his best on the pitch at the moment.

Ghezzal left the King Power Stadium in the recent transfer window on a season-long loan to join Super Lig outfit Besiktas and the winger has earned plaudits for the way he has taken to life in Turkey.

Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin is impressed by Ghezzal’s start and the Turkish giants are claimed to be exploring a swoop to snap up the player on a permanent basis.

However, Ghezzal insists that it is too early to talk about his situation at Besiktas as he is only focused on giving his best for his team at the moment.

Asked about his future plans at Besiktas come the end of the season, Ghezzal was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Star: “I am happy to be here right now and I thank the fans for their support.

“The important thing for me is to play well and focus on the pitch right now.

“It is too early to talk about it.”

Ghezzal’s exploits on the wing have earned comparisons with Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez and the Foxes loanee expressed his delight in being compared to the best African player in his view.

“It is very nice to be compared to my friend Mahrez.

“He is a very good friend of mine and the best player in Africa.

“It is very nice [to be part of] such a comparison.”

Ghezzal does not have a purchase option in his loan and Besiktas would need to strike a deal with Leicester if they are angling to lure him away