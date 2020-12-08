Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas is of the view that even Manchester City’s B team are good enough to win the Champions League.

The Citizens have already ensured their participation in the knockout stages of the Champions League following their 0-0 draw with Portuguese giants FC Porto last week.

Pep Guardiola is expected to field a heavily rotated side on Wednesday when Manchester City host Marseille at the Etihad in their last group game.

However, Villas-Boas insists he does not feel that his side will be at an advantage going up against a second-string line-up as even Manchester City’s B team possess the quality to go all the way in the Champions League.

“City are going to make changes apparently, but even their B team are competitive with [Benjamin] Mendy, [Bernardo] Silva, [Riyad] Mahrez, so see how that goes”, Boas told a press conference.

“Even their second team can win the Champions League on their own.”

The Portuguese stressed that the key to getting a positive result is to not repeat the mistakes Marseille made in their previous encounter at home, with Manchester City registering a 3-0 win.

“But we will see what [tactic] is best for us.

“We are able to play like that [with five players in the backline] but the most important thing is not to make the same mistakes as in the first leg.

“We quickly gave the advantage to Pep Guardiola’s men.”

Manchester City hitman Sergio Aguero could make his return from injury on Wednesday with Guardiola stating that the striker will be assessed during training prior to the European clash.