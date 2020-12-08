Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus believes not having fans at Ibrox has allowed Rangers captain James Tavernier to play with more confidence this season.

Tavernier scored a goal and provided an assist in Rangers’ 4-0 win over Ross County on Sunday as the Gers continued their march towards the Scottish Premiership title.

He has scored 16 goals and provided eleven assists from right-back this season and has emerged as one of the most important players in Rangers’ squad.

The 29-year-old has not always been the most popular of Rangers players amongst some supporters, and McManus pointed out that just earlier this year the fans were keen to see him dropped from the team and stripped of the club captaincy.

He is delighted at the way Tavernier has bounced back this season and feels that not having fans at Ibrox has helped, as the defender has often been the subject of criticism whenever Rangers did not play well in recent seasons.

The former Hibernian man said on PLZ Soccer: “What a turnaround for James Tavernier.

“I look at this March after the Hamilton defeat, if he can remember, he said something in the Rangers programme that the Rangers fans were raging about, saying they crumble under pressure and a lot of them wanted him dropped from the team and stripped of the captaincy.

“For him to come back the way he has and possibly be the captain that stops ten-in-a-row; that is some turnaround for him.

“I genuinely feel that no fans being at Ibrox has helped him.

“When things are not going right, the first finger that gets pointed amongst the supporters is toward the captain.

“When the pressure was on Rangers, the fans were pointing the finger at him – why is he captain? Why is he not doing this or that?

“I am really pleased for them as I think he is a top player.”

Tavernier has been at Rangers since 2015 and has made 262 appearances for the club thus far.