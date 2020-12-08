Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has issued a rallying cry to the Gunners as they look to climb back up from their slump this season.

The appointment of up and coming coach Mikel Arteta at the helm last December was a ray of hope for Arsenal, but they appear to have made few steps forward since then.

Arteta led the north London outfit to an FA Cup triumph last season and also helped the side win the Community Shield against Liverpool this year.

We put ourselves in this situation. Now we have to stick together and help each other back out 👊🏻 #SM20 pic.twitter.com/GIkLgEotV8 — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) December 8, 2020

However, eleven games into the Premier League campaign, the Gunners find themselves sitting 15th in the table, having only won four and drawn one of their matches so far.

Issuing a rallying cry to the side, Arsenal defender Mustafi has admitted that they are responsible for their own fall but stressed the need for the team to have each other’s back as they look to recover.

“We put ourselves in this situation“, Mustafi wrote on Twitter.

“Now we have to stick together and help each other back out.“

Finding himself under pressure, Arteta will be hoping that he can turn things around and help Arsenal claw their way back up the league table soon.