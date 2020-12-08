Former Celtic star Kris Commons believes that a number of players at Celtic Park do not want to be there, while some of the players who have been signed are not good enough.

Celtic have fallen 13 points behind Rangers in the league table and have won just two games in their last 13 in all competitions, with a sense of crisis now gripping the reigning Scottish champions.

Some of the supporters have asked for Neil Lennon’s head but the Celtic board have backed him and are prepared to give him until the Glasgow derby at the start of next month to turn things around.

Commons conceded that Celtic are getting bogged down by a number of issues relating to players not performing at their best, to some of the stars wanting to leave the club, to a few new signings not being good enough to be at Parkhead.

But he feels the key problem at the moment is that the Celtic players are not doing the basic things on the pitch needed to put in good performances and win games consistently.

Commons said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “I think there are quite a few different things to consider.

“Firstly, the team are certainly not playing well, their confidence is low; the players you usually rely on – the Scott Browns and the Callum McGregors – they aren’t playing to the standard we are used to seeing.

“I think you have got a group of players in there who don’t want to be there; I think you have also got players you have signed who are not good enough to wear the shirt.

“There are lots of issues that you can certainly look to.

“The recruitment side of things is a huge issue.

“I think the players must be missing the support from the crowd.

“For me, when you look at the performances it’s more the fundamentals that are lacking.

“The work ethic, the energy, the enthusiasm to score goals.

“They are scraping through games scoring last-minute goals to get draws.

“It is just not the Celtic side that we are used to seeing in the last nine years.”

Celtic next go into battle in the Europa League against Lille on Thursday as they look to recapture the feel-good factor.