Former Celtic star Alan Rough thinks the club’s obsession with winning ten-in-a-row has hurt them this season and no longer thinks the achievement is feasible.

Celtic have won the last nine league titles in Scotland and came into the new season with the goal of winning an unprecedented tenth straight Scottish Premiership title.

But for the moment it seems highly unlikely as Rangers are 13 points ahead of them at the top of the league table and Celtic have won just two of their last 13 games in all competitions, with their form showing no sign of improvement.

Their ten-in-a-row dream has been fading rapidly with each bad performance and it has attracted an angry response from some fans, who want the club to sack Neil Lennon as soon as possible.

Rough feels the turmoil at Celtic is the direct result of the club being obsessed about winning ten-in-a-row and their decision to put all their eggs in that basket while allowing themselves to perform poorly in Europe.

The former goalkeeper said on PLZ Soccer: “Everything that has been put on the ten-in-a-row is coming back to haunt them.

“They made such an issue of it as the be-all and end-all, they have taken their eye off European football because of the ten-in-a-row and it has now turned against the whole club.

“The ten-in-a-row doesn’t look like it is feasible at all.”

Celtic still have two games in hand on Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and are due to meet their rivals early in the new year.