Former Celtic star Kris Commons has lashed out at Peter Lawwell and the rest of the Bhoys board for delaying tactics that he feels has seen them lose out on players and see some very good players leave the club.

Celtic came into the new season with hope of winning an unprecedented tenth league title in a row but they have hit the doldrums halfway through the campaign.

They are out of the Scottish League Cup, will play their final European game of the season on Thursday night and are 13 points behind Rangers in the title race.

Neil Lennon has faced the brunt of the ire of the Celtic fans, but Commons believes that there is a deeper malaise and chief executive Lawwell has to share a lot of the blame.

He feels Lawwell and the Celtic board have been guilty of trying to slow things down in the transfer market and it has led to them seeing a few top players leave the club due to their tactics.

Commons indicated that more than recruitment, it is the way Celtic have allowed quality to leave the club in recent years that has been the real issue.

The former Bhoy said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “The problem comes, and it has been since the day I walked through that door, is the dilly-dallying from the board.

“I would say, especially Peter Lawwell, in trying to get players on the cheap and trying to drag out a deal so that they feel they got a bargain.

“They made a massive failing in trying to re-sign Fraser Forster, dragging it over for months and months, and then he is sat on the bench at Southampton doing nothing.

“Craig Gordon left for nothing, you have got the likes of Mikael Lustig, who I still think would be vice-captain today and playing right-back.

“I think Dedryck Boyata was another major mess-up from the board, in letting him go for nothing.

“The list goes on about players being in that ground that would have made a massive difference to the squad right now.”

Celtic’s signings in the summer have struggled this season with Vasilis Barkas and Albian Ajeti being picked out by some as examples.