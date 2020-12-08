Former Celtic defender Gary Gillespie has insisted that the Hoops have a better and stronger squad than Rangers and it could lead to an improvement in their fortunes in the new year.

Neil Lennon’s side are currently in a slump, having been knocked out of the Europa League and the Scottish League Cup, and 13 points behind Rangers in the title race.

The Gers, meanwhile, are flying high, maintaining an unbeaten record across all competitions and sitting atop the Scottish Premiership table.

However, despite the difference in the level of performances of the Glasgow giants, former Bhoys star Gillespie still feels that the Hoops have a better squad than their arch-rivals.

Gillespie admits that Celtic’s quality is not being reflected in their performances, but insisted that they have a stronger squad than Rangers, which he thinks could be important in the second half of the campaign.

“Celtic for me still have the better squad and the stronger squad“, Gillespie was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.

“For some reason, that isn’t being reflected in their performances on the pitch at the moment.

“I think Celtic have greater strength in depth than Rangers have and that could be important as they go into the second half of the season.”

Having expressed his confidence in Celtic, Gillespie will be hoping that Lennon and co can turn things around and close the gap with Rangers soon.