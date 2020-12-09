Celtic boss Neil Lennon has insisted that a vote of confidence from the board will settle his players down.

The Bhoys’ troubles, which have seen the side win just two of their last 13 games across all competitions, have led to pressure being piled on Lennon, with some fans keen to see his departure.

However, the Celtic board are continuing to back Lennon and have insisted that the manager’s position will only be assessed in the new year, giving him further opportunity to turn things around.

Lennon thinks that the announcement will help to settle his players down and allow the team to focus on putting together a run of results as they look to close the gap on Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

“I think it settles everyone down”, Lennon told a press conference, when asked about backing from the board.

“I know it settles players down for sure.

“They’re really happy about that, thankfully from my point of view.

“It’s full steam ahead. We just need to try to get some consistency/wins now”, the Celtic boss added.

Lennon is now preparing his side for their Europa League meeting with Lille on Thursday, with the Scottish champions looking for a morale-boosting win they can then build on when they are next in Scottish Premiership action.