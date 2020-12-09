West Ham United Under-23s boss Dmitri Halajko has expressed his delight at the return of Irons winger Nathan Holland following a long spell on the sidelines.

Halajko’s side suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, but the return of Holland was a big positive the Irons could take home.

The 22-year-old winger had been out of action since March after suffering an injury while on loan at League One outfit Oxford United, for whom he scored a total of three goals.

Following nine months out, Holland returned to action against Peterborough, clocking 45 minutes of game time, and Hammers Under-23s boss Halajko is delighted to have him back.

Expressing his delight at Holland’s return, Halajko explained that it is great to have the youngster back on the pitch and also hailed him for his hard work during his road to recovery.

“It’s been nine months since Nathan Holland played his last game of football, so it’s been a long, hard road to recovery for him“, Halajko told the Irons’ official site.

“Fair play to him for working so hard on his rehabilitation to get himself back to playing, because I know it’s been tough.

“It was great to have him back on the pitch and he deserves it.

“Nine months without playing is a long time – it’s great to have him back out there.”

Holland made three senior appearances for West Ham last season and was named the Young Hammer of the Year for his campaign.