Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has insisted he is still hungry to succeed at the Gers and is hoping his approach rubs off on his team-mates.

McGregor will turn 39 years old next month, but he continues to remain the number 1 at the club and trusted in key games by boss Steven Gerrard.

The shot-stopper recently became Rangers’ record appearance maker in European competition and is set to add to his tally over the coming months.

Though the responsibilities have been shared by McGregor and his new team-mate Jon McLaughlin this season, the veteran insists that he still feels the same motivation to win games for the team.

McGregor insists that his focus remains on doing his job between the sticks and he is hoping that his approach rubs off on his team-mates.

“Of course I am still motivated, you need to be when you are playing for this club”, McGregor told RYDC.

“There is only one thing to do and that is to win.

“I think you probably reflect on things when you are not playing anymore.

“Just now I am focused on training and doing my job and trying to win every game.

“I try my best every day and training and I hope that rubs off on people.”

McGregor will be hoping to help Rangers knock rivals Celtic off their perch in Scottish football this season, which they are on course to do with a commanding lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.