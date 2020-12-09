Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has insisted that the onus is on him and his team-mates to win something for the club as the Toffees currently have a top-quality squad and a world-class manager, in his opinion.

The Merseyside outfit are going through a rough patch of form at the moment, having only registered one win in their last seven Premier League outings, while not being able to keep a clean sheet since their opening day win away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton have dropped down from the top of the table to ninth in the standings over the course of eleven games, but Coleman is confident his team can get their season back on track.

The veteran full-back refused to set a ceiling on his ambitions for the club as he is of the view that the Toffees have a top-quality squad led by a world class manager, who are capable of winning.

Coleman insists that the onus is now on him and his team-mates to find the drive from within to prove their quality on the pitch every day.

Asked if the current Everton squad have the potential to win something going forward, Coleman told Everton TV: “Well, I make no excuse for wanting to win something.

“I am not embarrassed to keep saying that and I will keep saying it and I will keep saying it till the day I hang up my boots.

“That is what I want at this football club and that is what I am driving for.

“And I think the quality we have in the changing room now; ability wise it is there.

“We have got a world class manager, that is there.

“And it is just up to us now, the players to find something within to drive the standards home every single day.”

Everton are set to welcome title hopefuls Chelsea to Goodison Park at the weekend, and will be desperate for a win following back-to-back home losses in their previous two outings.