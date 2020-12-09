Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has ruled out his side moving to bring in another centre-back in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

Bielsa’s Leeds have suffered a blow with the news that centre-back Robin Koch is looking at not being back in action before the spring.

The Argentine tactician is also without Diego Llorente, with the Spanish international having suffered a muscle problem, which will mean he is looking at time on the sidelines.

Bielsa, providing an update on Llorente, told a press conference: “He has a muscular problem, we won’t be able to count on him for at least two weeks, but we need to see.

“Perhaps longer depending on his evolution.”

The January transfer window is now less than a month away and Leeds could dip into the market to make additions to their squad if they choose to.

Bielsa though is not intending to use the window to bring in another centre-back, with the Argentine happy with his options.

“We are not looking to bring in another centre back in the transfer market”, he said.

Leeds have conceded 20 goals in their eleven Premier League games so far; only two sides in the top flight have a worse defensive record than the Whites.

It remains to be seen how Bielsa shapes his backline for the visit of West Ham United on Friday evening.