Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has emphasised the need for rest over a busy festive period for the Whites.

Bielsa is leading his side into a hectic period of fixtures, with Leeds playing six Premier League games between Friday’s encounter with West Ham United and the first league clash of the new year.

The Argentine tactician is known for working his players hard on the training pitch, but he is mindful of the volume of games coming up for the Whites.

As such Bielsa is ready to place the emphasis on rest, with the Leeds boss keen to keep his players as fresh as possible.

“When we have so many games it’s not a question about physical preparation, but resting and going again”, he said at a press conference when asked about the busy December schedule.

“Sometimes training is resting.

“Instead of seeing what work we can do, we will rest.”

Leeds face West Ham at home on Friday, before then playing Newcastle United (home), Manchester United (away), Burnley (home), West Brom (away) and then Tottenham (away) in their first game of 2021.

The Whites had 46 Championship games to tackle over the course of last season however, and will play only 38 games in their Premier League campaign.