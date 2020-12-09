Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that none of the members of his squad have travelled to Poland for Thursday’s Europa League meeting with Lech Poznan with an attitude that they have already qualified.

Both Rangers and Benfica have already ensured qualification to the next round of the Europa League from the group, as they head for their final group stage games on Thursday.

Despite qualification being secure, Gerrard feels that the need will be to finish on a winning note and in the process top the group before Rangers think about the draw for the next round.

“The players have done a great job to qualify but of course, we want to win the group”, Gerrard said at a press conference.

“All the teams in the next stage are good teams and we are all focused on the next 90 minutes and aiming to win the group which would be a huge achievement before we focus on the draw.”

The Gers manager also took time to reveal that he will think about changing the squad a bit in order to give opportunities to those who have been patient.

“The group have progressed a lot with the experience in Europe.

“Nobody in the group is here with an attitude of we have already qualified.

“The attitude in training this morning was fantastic and I am looking forward to giving a few who have been patient an opportunity.”

Gerrard’s side are unbeaten so far this season and have won three of the five Europa League games played so far, drawing two.

In the Scottish Premiership they have 44 points from 16 games, leading rivals Celtic by 13 points.