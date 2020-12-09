Galatasaray midfielder Taylan Antalyali has revealed that he met hero Steven Gerrard following his side’s Europa League clash against Rangers at Ibrox and admits a shirt signed by the Liverpool legend is now framed in his home.

Gerrard’s Rangers side hosted the Turkish giants at Ibrox in October in the Europa League, winning the tie and progressing in the competition.

The 25-year-old midfielder clocked the full 90 minutes against Gerrard’s Rangers, but could not help his side avoid a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Scottish outfit.

Antalyali had a special reason to enjoy the occasion however, as it gave him the opportunity to meet his boyhood hero Gerrard, someone he holds in high regard.

He admits that he was able to speak to Gerrard, though he will keep the words said to himself, and now has a signed shirt framed and on display in his home.

“After the Rangers game I had the opportunity to meet him”, Antalyali was quoted as saying by En Son Haber.

“I was very pleased and very excited.

“The atmosphere and outcome of the match was very different. The result was not what we wanted, but he was a player I followed for many years and I liked his style of play very much.

“After the match he took my shirt and signed it. He also knew the admiration I had for him.

“I thanked him and he said nice things. I will keep them to myself.

“The shirt he signed at the Rangers match is now framed in my house; it’s in my room”, he added.

Rangers have progressed in the Europa League to the last 32, while Galatasaray’s defeat in Scotland ensured their participation in continental competition suffered an early end.