Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has stressed that Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti’s approachable nature sets him apart from all the other managers he has played under.

Ancelotti is coming up to a year at the helm of Goodison Park and Everton are currently sitting ninth in the Premier League table, just four points adrift of fourth placed Leicester City

Coleman, who has been on the books at the Merseyside giants for over a decade, has grown under the tutelage of multiple tacticians, but feels current boss Ancelotti has bought something different to the table than his predecessors.

The Toffees skipper is of the view that Ancelotti’s approachable nature and his willingness to constantly take input from his players set him apart from other managers who he has played under.

Ancelotti is always ready to listen to every player in the Everton dressing room, according to Coleman, a quality the full-back is very appreciative of.

Asked if Ancelotti’s style of management is different from what he has seen before, Coleman told Everton TV: “He is very approachable, which for me, I have had so many managers here and they have all been great.

“But yes, the manager has been very approachable and I don’t know if that is because I am a little older now than I was under previous managers.

“But he wants to listen to his players and he wants the players to have an input at all times.

“That would be one of his big traits.”

Coleman, who is currently sidelined with an injury, is raring to get back to the pitch soon as he was unavailable for Ancelotti for Everton’s last three league games.