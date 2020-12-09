Tam McManus thinks that Celtic cannot be backed with any certainty to beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final, despite the Bhoys hoping a piece of silverware can help to turn their fortunes around.

Celtic are 13 points behind Rangers in the league table, were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup recently and cannot reach the last 32 of the Europa League, with their participation in Europe set to end on Thursday.

Their season has been moving from one low point to another but they do have something to look forward to in terms of silverware when they play Hearts in the Scottish Cup later this month.

Celtic are favourites to beat the Championship team at Hampden Park and lift the Scottish Cup, but McManus thinks the way the Bhoys are playing at the moment means it is far from certain whether they will do so.

He believes that no one can say for sure that Celtic will beat Hearts.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “I think it’s a big hope [that Celtic think they can win], playing Hearts.

“You would have thought that it was a certainty, Celtic to beat Hearts.

“But the way they are playing now under Neil Lennon, you wouldn’t put a penny on them.”

Celtic have won the last three editions of the competition and have not lost in a Scottish Cup final since 2002.