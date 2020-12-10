Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted that he was massively influenced by the time he spent playing under Carlo Ancelotti at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard spent two years playing under Ancelotti at Chelsea and together they won the Premier League title in the 2009/10 season.

Ancelotti was sacked at the end of the following campaign after Chelsea only managed to finish second behind Manchester United, but the Italian left an impression on the club and the players he worked with.

Lampard, now the Chelsea manager, admits that he was heavily influenced as a player and a human being while he worked under Ancelotti during those two years at Chelsea.

He stressed that the Italian is one of the best managers he played under during his playing career.

The Chelsea manager said in a press conference when asked about Ancelotti: “I was heavily influenced by him as a player and a man.

“He’s right at the top of the managers I worked with. He’s had huge success at various clubs.

“He was a great coach, a great man and I look forward to seeing him.”

Chelsea will travel to Goodison Park to take on Ancelotti’s Everton this weekend and Lampard conceded that injuries have not helped the Toffees this season.

“The Premier League is unforgiving. They’ve had injuries.

“It doesn’t change my thoughts on how to approach playing them.”

Everton lost their last home game, going down 1-0 to Leeds United.