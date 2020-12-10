Fixture: Lech Poznan vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Rangers have selected their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Europa League meeting with Lech Poznan in Poland.

Steven Gerrard’s side have already secured their spot in the last 32 of the Europa League, however they are now eyeing top spot in the group, which could mean an easier tie in the knockout round.

Rangers need to match or better Benfica’s result at Standard Liege to finish as group winners, while finishing top would also net the club a £900,000 bonus payment.

Gerrard selects Jon McLaughlin between the sticks, while at full-back he trusts in Nathan Patterson and Borna Barisic. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Leon Balogun.

In midfield, Rangers deploy Bongani Zungu, along with Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara, while Scott Arfield and Ianis Hagi support Cedric Itten.

Gerrard has a host of options available to him on the bench if he wants to make changes, including James Tavernier and Ryan Kent.

Rangers Team vs Lech Poznan

McLaughlin, Patterson, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Zungu, Kamara, Aribo, Arfield, Hagi, Itten

Substitutes: McGregor, Kinnear, Tavernier, Bassey, Kent, Morelos, Barker, Stewart, Barjonas, Dickson