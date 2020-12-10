Fixture: Celtic vs Lille

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic have picked their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to French outfit Lille in their final Europa League group fixture this evening.

The Bhoys know they can no longer progress in the Europa League, but are hoping to use the encounter with Lille to build momentum ahead of what they hope will be an improvement in their domestic form.

Manager Neil Lennon remains without wingers James Forrest and Mikey Johnston, while also absent are Nir Bitton, Hatem Elhamed and Olivier Ntcham.

Lennon opts to play youngster Conor Hazard in goal tonight, while at the back he trusts in a three of Kristoffer Ajer, Shane Duffy and Christopher Jullien; Jeremie Frimpong and Diego Laxalt also start.

Further up the pitch the Celtic boss selects David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro, while Callum McGregor plays. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Patryk Klimala will provide the goal threat.

If Lennon wants to make changes then he has options on the bench to turn to, including Scott Brown and Odsonne Edouard.

Celtic Team vs Lille

Hazard, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Duffy, Laxalt, Turnbull, Soro, McGregor, Elyounoussi, Klimala

Substitutes: Barkas, Bain, Taylor, Brown, Griffiths, Ajeti, Rogic, Edouard, Henderson, Harper, Welsh