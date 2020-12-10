Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes Kalvin Phillips is ahead of West Ham United star Declan Rice as a holding midfielder due to his passing ability.

Rice is one of the most highly-rated young midfielders in the Premier League at the moment and is considered to be West Ham’s star asset; he has been chased by Chelsea.

The 21-year-old is a constant presence in their line-up and is considered a future captain at West Ham if he decides to stick around at the London Stadium for any length of time.

Dorigo is a fan of the West Ham star, but insists he would put Leeds’ Phillips ahead of Rice at the moment.

He feels the Leeds midfielder’s ability to progress the ball with his passing makes him a better player than Rice.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “He [Rice] is an excellent holding midfielder.

“I think there is plenty of talk that he will eventually drop back further into centre-half.

“He has a good engine and he is a good leader as well as he is driving his team-mates on and him being there is impressive.

“He is integral to West Ham, but is he as good as Kalvin Phillips in that position? No, but he is not bad.

“I just look at what they can do and if you think about the passing ability going forward of Kalvin; those quarterback passes 50-60 yards, Declan can’t do that.”

Phillips and Rice are also fighting for a place in the England team as the holding midfielder in Gareth Southgate’s side.