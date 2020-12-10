West Ham United boss David Moyes has insisted that he does not have a magic formula that ensures success for new Irons signings, but explained that he brings in players who are hungry.

The Hammers have experienced decent success in the transfer market since the arrival of Moyes, with the likes of Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen and Vladimir Coufal proving effective.

If Said Benrahma gets up to speed and replicates his Brentford form at West Ham, the Algerian could join the list of successful signings under Moyes.

However, the Scottish tactician has admitted that he cannot take full credit for his club’s transfer business proving to be effective, pointing out how scouts aid him.

Moyes also insisted that he does not have a magic formula that guarantees success for new players that join his team before explaining how he tries to sign players who are hungry to do well for the club.

“I can’t take all the credit, I have scouts and others who help me“, Moyes told a press conference.

“I think my time at Everton showed the players you can get that are hungry to succeed, that want to get better and a lot of the players we want to bring in are of that ilk.

“There is no magic formula, you get as many wrong as you get right.“

As he looks to achieve success with West Ham, Moyes will be hoping that his signings continue to contribute to the team.