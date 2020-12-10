Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton insists that being tagged favourites against Sunderland would not change his side’s approach to the game at Sincil Bank on Saturday.

The Imps have managed an impressive start to the season, having won ten of the 15 matches they have played so far in the league, and currently occupy an automatic promotion place in the League One table.

Sunderland by contrast have been inconsistent and have now changed their manager, with Lee Johnson taking the reins at the Stadium of Light.

Lincoln could go into the game against Sunderland as favourites, but Appleton insists even if that does happen his side will not change their approach.

Appleton is keen for his men to stay hungry and work to make Sunderland’s job a difficult one on the day, taking the right mindset into the League One clash.

“Possibly [we will go into the match as favourites]”, Appleton was quoted as saying by Lincolnshire Live.

“But that wouldn’t change anything in terms of our mindset.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult game, we’ll stay humble, we’ll stay hungry and try and make it as difficult as we possibly can for the opposition.

“I know they lost the game on Saturday but if you look at the stats, they put Wigan under serious pressure at times and created a lot of chances in the game.

“We’re under no illusions how big a game it is and how tough it’s going to be.”

Lincoln beat Sunderland 2-0 at home last term in League One, but lost the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Appleton’s side have lost two of their seven home league games so far this season, winning the other five.