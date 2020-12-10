Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi puts the team ahead of himself and is the type of player a club need as an intermediary between coach and players, feels France Under-21s boss Sylvain Ripoll.

At just 21 years of age, Guendouzi has significant first team experience under his belt, having plied his trade for Arsenal’s senior side for two seasons.

Although he eventually fell out of favour at the Emirates Stadium and is on loan at Hertha Berlin, the midfielder retains an admirer in Ripoll, who is in charge of the France Under-21s side.

Having worked closely with Guendouzi, Ripoll holds the player in high regard and has explained that he puts his team’s welfare ahead of his own.

Heaping praise on Guendouzi and his team-mate Lucas Tousart, Ripoll insisted that the Arsenal man is the type of player a club need as a mediator between the coach and players.

“They always think of the team first and only then of themselves“, Ripoll told German daily Bild.

“They always try to keep the team going.

“You need such players as an intermediary between coach and team.“

Ripoll and Guendouzi also worked together for a short period of time at French outfit Lorient.