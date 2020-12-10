Fixture: Dundalk vs Arsenal

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Irish outfit Dundalk in the Europa League this evening.

The game is a dead rubber for both sides as Arsenal have already won the group, while Dundalk cannot plot a path through to the last 32 of the competition.

Arsenal though lost the north London derby last weekend and are now a lowly 15th in the Premier League table, leaving Arteta looking for players to step up their form and build confidence.

Arteta hands an outing between the sticks to Alex Runarsson, while a back three of Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers is selected. Ainsley-Maitland Niles and Cedric Soares offer width.

The Arsenal boss selects Mohamed Elnendy and Joe Willock in midfield, while Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe support Eddie Nketiah.

If Arteta needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options for him to call for include Dani Ceballos and Rob Holding.

Arsenal Team vs Dundalk

Runarsson; Mari, Mustafi, Chambers; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Willock, Cedric; Smith Rowe, Pepe; Nketiah

Substitutes: Macey, Hein, Saka, Ceballos, Holding, Balogun, Cottrell, Azeez