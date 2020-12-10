Ferran Torres’ former coach at Valencia has insisted that he is not surprised by the Manchester City starlet’s exploits on the pitch since leaving Spain for the Etihad Stadium.

Torres arrived at the Etihad in the recently concluded transfer window from La Liga giants Valencia, adding to Pep Guardiola’s attacking arsenal.

The Spaniard has so far played a part in seven of Manchester City’s ten Premier League games this season, scoring one goal, but has enjoyed even better fortunes in the Champions League, finding the back of the net four times in five outings.

Former Los Che coach Marcelino insists he is not at all surprised by how well Torres has taken to life in England, as the 20-year-old showed flashes of brilliance even from a very young age during his stint at Valencia.

The 55-year-old added that Torres’ attitude and ambition to succeed goes hand in hand with his natural ability and backed his former charge to push on harder.

“It is clear that Ferran has great qualities, he is a hardworking guy with a very good mentality, ambitious”, Marcelino said on Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

“Very ambitious, which is a plus for someone who is as talented as him.

“Training hard when you are 17 years old is not physically and mentally easy.

“But no one at Valencia doubted his ability and that sooner or later he was going to show that he is a first-rate footballer.”

Manchester City are set to battle it out against Manchester United at Old Trafford at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Torres, who remained on the bench in the Citizens’ last league game, will play any part in the Manchester derby.