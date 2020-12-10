Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is of the view that Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to reveal his Leeds United starting eleven two days ahead of his side’s top flight clash with West Ham United is unlikely to catch on.

During the press conference ahead of Leeds’ home game against West Ham, set to be played on Friday, Bielsa named his entire starting eleven when responding to a question about his probable line-up.

The Argentine has made a habit of confirming his side before games and it is something few managers do.

Cooper admits that it is an unusual and unique move by the Whites boss to show his cards two days prior to his top flight clash.

Although naming a line-up ahead of a game is a practice prevalent in other sports, the Swansea boss does not feel it will catch on in football, especially in the Championship, where teams usually have midweek games as well.

Asked if other coaches should name their team early like Bielsa does, Cooper told a press conference: “They do it in the rugby as well.

“It’s something that was discussed in my time at the FA.

“I think in the Championship schedule, I don’t think you can name a team two days before, because you’re normally playing two days before as well.

“It’s a little bit unique from Leeds, I’m not sure it’ll catch on.”

Swansea are currently fourth in the Championship and are aiming to follow their former second tier rivals Leeds back into the Premier League.