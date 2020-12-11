Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has insisted that West Ham are not Chelsea, and the Whites can dominate at Elland Road this evening, though in his view they must be wary of counter-attacks.

Leeds were beaten 3-1 at Chelsea last weekend and the Premier League contest saw Frank Lampard’s side register 23 shots at goal and enjoy eight corners.

The Whites are looking to bounce back under the lights at Elland Road this evening when West Ham visit, but there have been concerns about their form on home turf.

Leeds have not won at Elland Road since September and many feel they will have to improve on that if they are to move forward this season.

Dorigo has stressed that West Ham are not Chelsea and so Leeds should be able to impose themselves on the game, but in so doing the former left-back thinks they need to be wary of falling into the trap they fell into in previous matches at Elland Road.

The former England international thinks that counter-attacks are a real issue and Leeds must be careful.

Dorigo, previewing the game, said on LUTV: “This West Ham side aren’t like that [as good as Chelsea].

“We will have a lot more possession, we will be able to dictate, but again, as we always do, we’ve got to be careful that we don’t fall into the trap like against Leicester or Wolves.

“As in, they sit back and get us on the counter-attack.

“We know that [Marcelo] Bielsa understands the system inside out and he understands what teams will try and do against us.

“It will be concentration and doing what we do well, and that’s what it is all about, and doing it even better if we can.”

West Ham have won two of their five league games away from the London Stadium so far this season, scoring nine times and conceding on seven occasions.