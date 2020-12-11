Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has identified West Brom attacking pace as a key attribute the Magpies need to be wary of when they face Slaven Bilic’s men in the Premier League.

The Tyneside outfit return to Premier League action following an unexpected break, with West Brom travelling to St. James’ Park for a Saturday clash.

Despite not playing for two weeks, Newcastle will be looking to build on their victory over Crystal Palace last month against the Baggies, who have failed to get going in the top flight.

However, Magpies star Ritchie has insisted that the hosts have complete respect for West Brom and is expecting Saturday’s game to be a tough one.

The Scotland international also identified the pace possessed by the Baggies’ attackers as an attribute Newcastle need to be wary of before stressing that they go into the game looking to win.

“We target three points from every game, everyone knows that“, Ritchie told NUFC TV.

“You go into the game trying to win it, in whatever way you play, you are still trying to win the game.

“But, yes, the teams around us in the bottom half of the table are the ones that we need to make sure that we try and win.

“And if we don’t win, we don’t get beat, that’s an important factor in the Premier League.

“Certainly, we have full respect for West Brom, we know they are a good side, they have very good players.

“Threat certainly up top, they’ve got some real pace up front, so it will be a tough game and one that we need to be aware of.

“But we are going into the game, as I said training has been really good, with a game plan and hopefully look to win the game.“

While Newcastle come into the game looking to build on their win over Crystal Palace, West Brom will be hoping to bounce back from their 5-1 defeat to the Eagles last weekend.