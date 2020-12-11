Tony Dorigo believes West Ham present a good opportunity for Leeds United to take points from a team who are expected to be in and around them in the Premier League standings this season.

West Ham are eighth in the league table, and Leeds are 14th, but only three points separate the two team at the moment.

Leeds will host West Ham at Elland Road under the lights tonight and Dorigo believes it is a great opportunity for the Whites to get back to winning ways after suffering a defeat at Chelsea last weekend.

He insisted that the table will look different if Leeds beat West Ham and stressed that the Whites need to start beating teams who are expected to be in and around them in the league table.

He pointed out that Leeds missed such an opportunity when they were beaten by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park earlier in the season.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “I look at the table and see how many of the top six we have played and how many of the bottom teams we have played.

“And then I look in the middle and we want to get close to these; West Ham have 17 points, we have got 14. If we beat them tomorrow, we are suddenly where West Ham are.

“And that I think is our benchmark.

“I said at the start of the season who we are really up against and it is those mid-table sides who we really want to get amongst – the Palaces and the West Hams.

“When you play against those sides, it is really important.

“We didn’t do great against Palace but here at home we have a good opportunity.”

West Ham are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United, but David Moyes has been praised for his work at the London Stadium this term.