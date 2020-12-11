Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has insisted that he has no regrets over not being able to join Manchester City as he is focused on helping his side achieve their ambitions.

The 22-year-old defender is highly-rated across Europe and was a transfer target for Premier League giants Manchester City in the last transfer window.

Pep Guardiola’s side made an attempt to take Kounde to the Etihad Stadium in the transfer window, but saw their efforts knocked back by the Spanish top flight club.

Although moving to Manchester City would have seen the Frenchman competing for the biggest trophies in European football, he has no regrets over the transfer not materialising.

Kounde, who describes himself as a calm person, is accepting of the fact that the Citizens and Sevilla could not strike a deal and is currently focused on doing his best to help his team achieve their ambitions.

“I’ve been very calm since I was a kid“, Kounde told Radio Sevilla.

“The clubs [Manchester City and Sevilla] did not agree.

“We have a competitive team here.

“I am at an ambitious club, so I want to perform to my maximum.“

Kounde has helped Sevilla qualify for the Champions League round of 16 this season and could possibly face Manchester City in the competition.